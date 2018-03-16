Former TCU players Carven Holcombe, Tony Papa, and Jamie Dixon, seen here against Texas A&M in a Southwest Conference tournament game on March 6, 1987, won the Horned Frogs' last NCAA tournament game six days later in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Former TCU players Carven Holcombe, Tony Papa, and Jamie Dixon, seen here against Texas A&M in a Southwest Conference tournament game on March 6, 1987, won the Horned Frogs' last NCAA tournament game six days later in Charlotte, North Carolina. TCU Athletics TCU Athletics
Former TCU players Carven Holcombe, Tony Papa, and Jamie Dixon, seen here against Texas A&M in a Southwest Conference tournament game on March 6, 1987, won the Horned Frogs' last NCAA tournament game six days later in Charlotte, North Carolina. TCU Athletics TCU Athletics

TCU

Back in time: Lethal Weapon, Cosby and U2 were on top the last time TCU won in tournament

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 08:04 PM

The last time TCU won an NCAA tournament game Ronald Reagan was the president and tweeting was left to birds.

It was March 12, 1987 when the Horned Frogs beat Marshall 76-60 in the first round at the Charlotte Coliseum in North Carolina.

Dixon player mug.jpg
TCU coach Jamie Dixon as a Horned Frogs' player in 1987
TCU Athletics TCU Athletics


Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TCU's current head coach Jamie Dixon was one of three Frogs in double digits. Dixon had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. He and leading scorer Carven Holcombe (30 points on 14 of 17 shooting) played all 40 minutes.

No. 4 seed TCU lost in the next round 58-57 to No. 5 Notre Dame and the Frogs didn't make it back to the tournament for 12 years.

The No. 6 seeded Frogs, who are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, open against No. 11 Syracuse at 8:40 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

Bono Kemper Arena, 1987.jpg
Bono and U2 toured the world, including here at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo., after releasing The Joshua Tree on March, 1987, three days before TCU last won an NCAA tournament game.
Kansas City Star Kansas City Star

What was going on in world in March 1987? Glad you asked!



Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer was atop the Billboard charts and the Beastie Boys'

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

License to Ill was the top album. U2's The Joshua Tree would soon dominate the charts after being released on March 9, three days before TCU's last NCAA win.

Lethal Weapon was the No. 1 movie. Platoon, Nightmare On Elmsteet 3 and Hoosiers were all hits that spring. The Cosby Show

Leathal Weapon.jpg
Leathal Weapon, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover was the top film at the box office in March 1987, the last time TCU won an NCAA tournament game.
IMDB IMDB

was the top-rated show on television, along with Family Ties, Cheers and Night Court.

Where The Streets Have No Name (Official Video) by U2 on VEVO.

More Videos

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

Pause
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Falling meteor over Fort Worth? 18

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

TCU basketball ran through drills during a 40-minute shoot-around at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018. The TCU pep band and cheerleaders were on hand too. TCU plays Syracuse on Friday night. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

Pause
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Falling meteor over Fort Worth? 18

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

View More Video