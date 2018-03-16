Back in time: Lethal Weapon, Cosby and U2 were on top the last time TCU won in tournament

The last time TCU won an NCAA tournament game Ronald Reagan was the president and tweeting was left to birds.



It was March 12, 1987 when the Horned Frogs beat Marshall 76-60 in the first round at the Charlotte Coliseum in North Carolina.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon as a Horned Frogs' player in 1987 TCU Athletics TCU Athletics

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

TCU's current head coach Jamie Dixon was one of three Frogs in double digits. Dixon had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. He and leading scorer Carven Holcombe (30 points on 14 of 17 shooting) played all 40 minutes.





No. 4 seed TCU lost in the next round 58-57 to No. 5 Notre Dame and the Frogs didn't make it back to the tournament for 12 years.

The No. 6 seeded Frogs, who are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, open against No. 11 Syracuse at 8:40 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

Bono and U2 toured the world, including here at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo., after releasing The Joshua Tree on March, 1987, three days before TCU last won an NCAA tournament game. Kansas City Star Kansas City Star

What was going on in world in March 1987? Glad you asked!

Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer was atop the Billboard charts and the Beastie Boys'

License to Ill was the top album. U2's The Joshua Tree would soon dominate the charts after being released on March 9, three days before TCU's last NCAA win.

Lethal Weapon was the No. 1 movie. Platoon, Nightmare On Elmsteet 3 and Hoosiers were all hits that spring. The Cosby Show

Leathal Weapon, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover was the top film at the box office in March 1987, the last time TCU won an NCAA tournament game. IMDB IMDB

was the top-rated show on television, along with Family Ties, Cheers and Night Court.