And TCU's first NCAA tournament opponent in 20 years is...

TCU will open against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament.
The Orange held on to beat Arizona State 60-56 Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The teams were playing in one of four play-in games. The sixth-seed Horned Frogs (21-11) play No. 11 Syracuse (21-13) at 8:40 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The Orange were 8-10 and finished tied for 10th place in the 15-team Atlantic Cost Conference.
Never miss a local story.
Syracuse took a three-point lead with 1:17 left after trailing for much of the second half. ASU led by seven before Syracuse mounted its comeback. Oshae Brissett led the Orange with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon knows Syracuse well after coaching Pittsburgh in the same conferences for 13 seasons. The Frogs last played in the NCAA tournament in 1998. The last time TCU won an NCAA Tournament game was 1987, when Dixon was the Frogs' starting point guard.
The Frogs are 0-4 all-time against the Orange. The last time they played was Dec. 3, 2005, an 80-64 Syracuse win.
Comments