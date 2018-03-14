Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj shoots next to Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, and other defenders during the first half in a 60-56 win Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.
Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj shoots next to Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, and other defenders during the first half in a 60-56 win Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. John Minchillo AP Photo
Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj shoots next to Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, and other defenders during the first half in a 60-56 win Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. John Minchillo AP Photo

TCU

And TCU's first NCAA tournament opponent in 20 years is...

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 10:35 PM

TCU will open against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament.

The Orange held on to beat Arizona State 60-56 Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The teams were playing in one of four play-in games. The sixth-seed Horned Frogs (21-11) play No. 11 Syracuse (21-13) at 8:40 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Orange were 8-10 and finished tied for 10th place in the 15-team Atlantic Cost Conference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Syracuse took a three-point lead with 1:17 left after trailing for much of the second half. ASU led by seven before Syracuse mounted its comeback. Oshae Brissett led the Orange with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon knows Syracuse well after coaching Pittsburgh in the same conferences for 13 seasons. The Frogs last played in the NCAA tournament in 1998. The last time TCU won an NCAA Tournament game was 1987, when Dixon was the Frogs' starting point guard.

The Frogs are 0-4 all-time against the Orange. The last time they played was Dec. 3, 2005, an 80-64 Syracuse win.

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

The NCAA Tournament is upon us, but the madness of March goes beyond the court. The amount of money the TV industry, its advertisers and fans spend on the tournament are pretty crazy too. Eric Garland/McClatchy

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

View More Video