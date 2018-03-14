Does Cinderella's slipper fit a No. 6 seed? For TCU, absolutely

TCU can't exactly be called a Cinderella team going in to the NCAA Tournament.



Six seeds, typically, aren't surprise teams if they make a run in March.



But for the Horned Frogs, who are in the tournament for the first time in 20 years, a couple of wins would undoubtedly get them fitted for Cinderella's high tops.



So how rare is a six seed or lower making a run in the tournament? Not so much.





Six-seeds are 29-40 in the tournament over the past 10 years. A team seeded six or lower has reached the Final Four the past five seasons and in six of the past seven. Three times in that stretch a seven-seed or lower reached the final (No. 8 Butler in 2011 and No. 7 Connecticut who beat No. 8 Kentucky for the 2014 title).

A year ago, four teams seeded seventh or lower made it to the Sweet 16 round. Two of them (No. 7 South Carolina and No. 11 Xavier) reached the Elite 8. South Carolina even reached the Final Four.





Connecticut players celebrate after beating Kentucky in the 2014 NCAA National Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. UCONN was a No. 7 seed and Kentucky was an eight seed. Richard W. Rodriguez photo@star-telegram.com

Since 1979, when the tournament expanded to 40 from 32 teams, a six seed or lower has reached the championship game eight times and four have won the championship. In 1985, the year the tournament expanded to 64 teams, No. 8 Villanova won it all. The other two six seeds or lower to win it all was No. 6 North Carolina State in 1983 (in a field of 52), and No. 6 Kansas in 1988.









Ten Years of Cinderellas

Since 2008, 14 teams seeded six or lower have reached the Elite 8 and 45 have reached the Sweet 16.



Here's a look at the teams seeded sixth or lower who reached at least the Sweet 16 since 2008: