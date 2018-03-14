More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4 333

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. sstevenson@star-telegram.com
TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU

Does Cinderella's slipper fit a No. 6 seed? For TCU, absolutely

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 03:38 PM

TCU can't exactly be called a Cinderella team going in to the NCAA Tournament.

Six seeds, typically, aren't surprise teams if they make a run in March.

But for the Horned Frogs, who are in the tournament for the first time in 20 years, a couple of wins would undoubtedly get them fitted for Cinderella's high tops.

So how rare is a six seed or lower making a run in the tournament? Not so much.

Six-seeds are 29-40 in the tournament over the past 10 years. A team seeded six or lower has reached the Final Four the past five seasons and in six of the past seven. Three times in that stretch a seven-seed or lower reached the final (No. 8 Butler in 2011 and No. 7 Connecticut who beat No. 8 Kentucky for the 2014 title).

A year ago, four teams seeded seventh or lower made it to the Sweet 16 round. Two of them (No. 7 South Carolina and No. 11 Xavier) reached the Elite 8. South Carolina even reached the Final Four.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
UCONN title 1.JPG
Connecticut players celebrate after beating Kentucky in the 2014 NCAA National Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. UCONN was a No. 7 seed and Kentucky was an eight seed.
Richard W. Rodriguez photo@star-telegram.com

Since 1979, when the tournament expanded to 40 from 32 teams, a six seed or lower has reached the championship game eight times and four have won the championship. In 1985, the year the tournament expanded to 64 teams, No. 8 Villanova won it all. The other two six seeds or lower to win it all was No. 6 North Carolina State in 1983 (in a field of 52), and No. 6 Kansas in 1988.



Ten Years of Cinderellas

Since 2008, 14 teams seeded six or lower have reached the Elite 8 and 45 have reached the Sweet 16.

Here's a look at the teams seeded sixth or lower who reached at least the Sweet 16 since 2008:

Year

Seed, School

Reached

2017

7 South Carolina

Final 4



11 Xavier

Elite 8



8 Wisconsin

Sweet 16



7 Michigan

Sweet 16

2016

10 Syracuse

Final 4



6 Notre Dame

Elite 8



7 Wisconsin

Sweet 16



11 Gonzaga

Sweet 16

2015

7 Michigan State

Final 4



6 Xavier

Sweet 16



7 Wichita State

Sweet 16



8 NC State

Sweet 16



11 UCLA

Sweet 16

2014

7 UCONN

Champion



8 Kentucky

Runner-up



11 Dayton

Elite 8



6 Baylor

Sweet 16



10 Stanford

Sweet 16



11 Tennessee

Sweet 16

2013

9 Wichita State

Final 4



6 Arizona

Sweet 16



12 Oregon

Sweet 16



13 La Salle

Sweet 16



15 Florida Gulf Coast

Sweet 16

2012

7 Florida

Elite 8



6 Cincinnati

Sweet 16



10 Xavier

Sweet 16



11 NC State

Sweet 16



13 Ohio

Sweet 16

2011

8 Butler

Runner-up



11 VCU

Elite 8



10 Florida State

Sweet 16



11 Marquette

Sweet 16



12 Richmond

Sweet 16

2010

6 Tennessee

Elite 8



6 Xavier

Sweet 16



9 Northern Iowa

Sweet 16



10 Saint Mary’s

Sweet 16



11 Washington

Sweet 16



12 Cornell

Sweet 16

2009

12 Arizona

Sweet 16

2008

10 Davidson

Elite 8



7 West Virginia

Sweet 16



12 Western Kentucky

Sweet 16



12 Villanova

Sweet 16

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4 333

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

View More Video