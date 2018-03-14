Does Cinderella's slipper fit a No. 6 seed? For TCU, absolutely

TCU can't exactly be called a Cinderella team going in to the NCAA Tournament.
Six seeds, typically, aren't surprise teams if they make a run in March.
But for the Horned Frogs, who are in the tournament for the first time in 20 years, a couple of wins would undoubtedly get them fitted for Cinderella's high tops.
So how rare is a six seed or lower making a run in the tournament? Not so much.
Six-seeds are 29-40 in the tournament over the past 10 years. A team seeded six or lower has reached the Final Four the past five seasons and in six of the past seven. Three times in that stretch a seven-seed or lower reached the final (No. 8 Butler in 2011 and No. 7 Connecticut who beat No. 8 Kentucky for the 2014 title).
A year ago, four teams seeded seventh or lower made it to the Sweet 16 round. Two of them (No. 7 South Carolina and No. 11 Xavier) reached the Elite 8. South Carolina even reached the Final Four.
Since 1979, when the tournament expanded to 40 from 32 teams, a six seed or lower has reached the championship game eight times and four have won the championship. In 1985, the year the tournament expanded to 64 teams, No. 8 Villanova won it all. The other two six seeds or lower to win it all was No. 6 North Carolina State in 1983 (in a field of 52), and No. 6 Kansas in 1988.
Ten Years of Cinderellas
Since 2008, 14 teams seeded six or lower have reached the Elite 8 and 45 have reached the Sweet 16.
Here's a look at the teams seeded sixth or lower who reached at least the Sweet 16 since 2008:
Year
Seed, School
Reached
2017
7 South Carolina
Final 4
11 Xavier
Elite 8
8 Wisconsin
Sweet 16
7 Michigan
Sweet 16
2016
10 Syracuse
Final 4
6 Notre Dame
Elite 8
7 Wisconsin
Sweet 16
11 Gonzaga
Sweet 16
2015
7 Michigan State
Final 4
6 Xavier
Sweet 16
7 Wichita State
Sweet 16
8 NC State
Sweet 16
11 UCLA
Sweet 16
2014
7 UCONN
Champion
8 Kentucky
Runner-up
11 Dayton
Elite 8
6 Baylor
Sweet 16
10 Stanford
Sweet 16
11 Tennessee
Sweet 16
2013
9 Wichita State
Final 4
6 Arizona
Sweet 16
12 Oregon
Sweet 16
13 La Salle
Sweet 16
15 Florida Gulf Coast
Sweet 16
2012
7 Florida
Elite 8
6 Cincinnati
Sweet 16
10 Xavier
Sweet 16
11 NC State
Sweet 16
13 Ohio
Sweet 16
2011
8 Butler
Runner-up
11 VCU
Elite 8
10 Florida State
Sweet 16
11 Marquette
Sweet 16
12 Richmond
Sweet 16
2010
6 Tennessee
Elite 8
6 Xavier
Sweet 16
9 Northern Iowa
Sweet 16
10 Saint Mary’s
Sweet 16
11 Washington
Sweet 16
12 Cornell
Sweet 16
2009
12 Arizona
Sweet 16
2008
10 Davidson
Elite 8
7 West Virginia
Sweet 16
12 Western Kentucky
Sweet 16
12 Villanova
Sweet 16
