TCU assistant leaving for head coaching job, will coach in NCAA Tournament

TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick is leaving for the head job at UC Riverside.

Patrick will remain with the Horned Frogs through the NCAA Tournament. TCU plays either Arizona State or Syracuse at 8:40 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Patrick had agreed to a deal with Riverside Wednesday afternoon.

TCU associate head coach David Patrick TCU Athletics TCU Athletics

Patrick joined head coach Jamie Dixon's staff in 2016 after four seasons as an assistant at LSU. He helped the Tigers land the two top five recruiting classes in 2013 and 2015.

With the Frogs, Patrick helped TCU sign two top international prospects Lat Mayen and Kouat Noi.

Patrick was born in Bermuda and grew up in Melbourne, Australia. He played one season at Syracuse where he was a member of the 1996 NCAA Final Four team that finished as the national runner-up. He transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette where he played for three seasons.



