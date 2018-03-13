TCU head coach Jamie Dixon claps his hands after the Horned Frogs' 66-59 win over Kansas State on Feb. 27 at Schollmaier Arena.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon claps his hands after the Horned Frogs' 66-59 win over Kansas State on Feb. 27 at Schollmaier Arena. Richard Rodriguez Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon claps his hands after the Horned Frogs' 66-59 win over Kansas State on Feb. 27 at Schollmaier Arena. Richard Rodriguez Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU

Never tell me the odds: Except when I'm filling out my NCAA bracket

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 13, 2018 02:21 AM

TCU will win its first round game but is unlikely to move past the second round of the NCAA tournament, according to FiveThirtyEight's NCAA win probability bracket. The site uses forecasting models to calculate each team's chances of reaching each round.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The oddity of the ESPN-owned web site's predictions, however, is that it still has the Horned Frogs as the fourth-best bet in the Midwest Region to win it all, albeit only a microscopic chance. The sixth-seeded Frogs are given a 0.4 percent chance of the winning the NCAA championship, just a tick better than 4th-seed Auburn and 5th-seed Clemson.

TCU (21-11) is given a 57 percent chance of winning its first game against either Arizona State or Syracuse, who meet in a play-in game Wednesday night. That's lower than No. 7 Rhode Island (58 percent) and No. 8 Seton Hall (63 percent) to reach the Sweet 16.

The Frogs are given a 14 percent chance to reach the Sweet 16, a five percent chance to reach the Elite 8 and a two percent chance to reach the Final Four.

Two No. 1 seeds Virginia and Villanova are given an 18 and 17 percent chance to win the title. The other top seeds, Kansas and Xavier, are given a five and three percent chance for a championship.

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Michigan State, both in the Midwest Region (TCU's region), are given better odds than the top seeded Jayhawks. The Blue Devils are given a 10 percent chance and the Spartans are given a six percent chance.

No. 3 Texas Tech (in the East) and No. 6 Houston (in the West) are both given a one percent chance to win the title, the best hope for a Texas team, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Long odds on road to San Antonio

FiveThirtyEight's percentages for victory in each round for every Big 12 and Texas-based team in the tournament:



2nd

Sweet 16

Elite 8

Final Four

Final

Title

Kansas

95

76

62

32

15

8

West Virginia

84

44

14

8

4

2

Houston

72

34

15

7

3

1

Texas Tech

89

53

20

6

3

1

TCU

57

14

5

2

0.8

0.4

Texas A&M

58

13

5

2

0.8

0.3

Texas

60

13

5

1

0.6

0.2

Kansas State

42

6

2

0.7

0.3

<0.1

Oklahoma

42

7

2

0.7

0.2

<0.1

SFA

11

2

0.2

<0.1

<0.1

<0.1

Texas Southern

58

1

0.1

<0.1

<0.1

<0.1

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

View More Video