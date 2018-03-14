Detroit Regional's top players pose tough task for TCU basketball

Eight teams in the Detroit Regional begin play Friday morning at Little Caesars Arena.

Six-seeded TCU (21-11) opens against No. 11 Arizona State or Syracuse at 8:40 p.m. It's the last first round game of the day.

The Horned Frogs didn't earn a six seed and their first NCAA tournament berth in 20 years without several star players. Seniors Kenrich Williams and Vladimir Brodziansky earned All-Big 12 honors and guard Alex Robinson stepped up after Jaylen Fisher went down with a season-ending injury in early January.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game Pause 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 333 drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4 42 Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TCU seniors Kenrich Williams and Vladimir Brodziansky prepare for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Here's a look at some of the top players to watch from the other seven teams competing in the Detroit Regional:

Jaren Jackson, Jr., F/C, Michigan State

The 6-foot-11 junior is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds despite averaging just 22 minutes a game. . The former Big 10 freshman of the year is likely to be a top 10 NBA draft pick.

Miles Bridges, Soph., F, Michigan State

Bridges (6-foot-7) averages 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists and is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Bridges is likely to go in the top 20 of the NBA draft.

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards brings the ball up court against against Penn State during a game in February. Michael Conroy AP Photo

Carsen Edwards, Soph., G, Purdue

The Atascocita High School (northeast of Houston) is averaging over 18 points a game for a Boilermakers team with four players scoring more than 12 points a game. He's shooting 46 percent from the field, including 41 percent from the 3-point arc.

Isaac Haas, Sr., C, Purdue



The 7-foot-2, 290-pound post looms large in the paint despite playing just 23 minutes a game. He's improved his scoring and rebounding each season and is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds a game as a senior. He has 124 blocks in his career, including 46 this season. He's shooting 62 percent from the field.



Kyle Allman, Jr., Jr., G, Cal State Fullerton



The junior is averaging 19.4 points and 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game. He led the Titans with 26 points in their Big West Tournament title and was named the tournament's MVP.

Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford celebrates with fans after the Razorbacks beat Auburn 91-82 during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods The Associated Press

Jaylen Barford, Sr., G, Arkansas



He leads the Razorbacks with 18 points a game and is shooting 47 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range. He helped lead Arkandas to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Villanova's Collin Gillespie, right, defends Butler's Kelan Martin during a game in the Big East tournament in New York City. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Kelan Martin, Sr., F, Butler



He's one of two seniors on the roster and leads the Bulldogs with 20.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. He's one of three unanimous selections to the All-Big East team and is the first Butler to win a league scoring title in 31 years.

Zach Thomas, Sr., F, Bucknell

The 6-foot-7 forward led the Patriot League with 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as the Bisons won the regular season and conference tournament titles.

DETROIT REGIONAL

(At Little Caesars Arena)



East Region



No. 2 Purdue (28-6) vs. No. 15 Cal State-Fullerton (20-11), 12:40 p.m.



No. 7 Arkansas (20-9) vs. No. 10 Butler (20-13), approx. 3:10 p.m.



Midwest Region



No. 3 Michigan State (29-4) vs. No. 14 Bucknell (25-9), 6 p.m.



No. 6 TCU (21-11) vs. No. 11 Arizona State or Syracuse, 8:40 p.m.