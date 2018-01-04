TCU rebounded from a tough overtime loss to then-No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday with a rare road win at Baylor on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
TCU

Bracketology: TCU holds the line in latest projection

By Peter Dawson

January 04, 2018 11:43 AM

No. 16 TCU dropped six spots in the latest AP poll, but if NCAA tournament bids went out today, the Horned Frogs would likely receive a No. 4 seed, according to the latest bracket projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

He has the Horned Frogs playing 13th-seeded South Dakota in the South Region.

Jamie Dixon’s team endured a loss Oklahoma and star freshman guard Trae Young on Saturday. The loss dropped the Frogs from 10th — their highest ranking in program history — to 16th in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The win also moved Oklahoma up from No. 12 to No 7 in that same poll. Lunardi has the Sooners up to a No. 2 seed in the West Region.

TCU rebounded with a a road win on Tuesday over Baylor, a team that has spent the majority of the season ranked inside the Top 25.

The Horned Frogs will host No. 10 Kansas in front of a sold-out crowd at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday night.

