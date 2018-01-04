Bracketology: TCU holds the line in latest projection

No. 16 TCU dropped six spots in the latest AP poll, but if NCAA tournament bids went out today, the Horned Frogs would likely receive a No. 4 seed, according to the latest bracket projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
He has the Horned Frogs playing 13th-seeded South Dakota in the South Region.
Jamie Dixon’s team endured a loss Oklahoma and star freshman guard Trae Young on Saturday. The loss dropped the Frogs from 10th — their highest ranking in program history — to 16th in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The win also moved Oklahoma up from No. 12 to No 7 in that same poll. Lunardi has the Sooners up to a No. 2 seed in the West Region.
TCU rebounded with a a road win on Tuesday over Baylor, a team that has spent the majority of the season ranked inside the Top 25.
The Horned Frogs will host No. 10 Kansas in front of a sold-out crowd at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday night.
