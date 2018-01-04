TCU

Tickets for matchup between No. 16 TCU and No. 10 Kansas cost how much?

By Peter Dawson

January 04, 2018

For the second time in eight days, No. 16 TCU will play its biggest game in school in history when it hosts No. 10 Kansas on Saturday night.

Tickets for the Kansas game are available only through the secondary ticket vendors. On StubHub, upper-level ticket prices for the Kansas matchup are comparable to the those of the Oklahoma game, but lower-level tickets range from $150 to $425.

Tickets for last week’s showdown versus then-No. 10 Oklahoma could only be found on sites like StubHub, where upper-level seating options were listed between $84 and $150 and lower-level seating options ranged from $166 to $230.

Since joining the Big 12, TCU has had the same problem as almost every other school in the conference: even though most fans know their team is going to lose when the Jayhawks come to town, they still fill the stands anyways.

The reason for that is because head coach Bill Self has consistently made his team a must-see event. Since he replaced Roy Williams in 2003, the program won the Big 12 an astonishing 13 seasons in a row thanks to rosters loaded with elite NBA-caliber talent.

Last year, TCU pulled off a 85-82 upset of the No. 1 Jayhawks in the Big 12 tournament. It was the first time time in program history a Horned Frogs’ team knocked off off the top-ranked team in the country.

