Tickets for No. 10 TCU’s showdown with No. 12 Oklahoma and freshman sensation Trae Young are sold out on the school’s website (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP

TCU

Tickets prices for No. 10 TCU’s showdown with No. 12 Oklahoma are sky high

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 29, 2017 12:11 PM

TCU basketball fans are really going to have to pay to find out if their 10th ranked Horned Frogs are for real.

Tickets for the undefeated team’s Big 12 opener against No. 12 Oklahoma are sold out on the school’s website.

But fans can find upper-level seats from $82 to $130 on StubHub. On the same site, prices for lower-level seats range from $166 to $230.

Despite a nine-point loss to Arkansas back on Nov. 23, the Sooners are 10-1 and have notched impressive wins over then-No. 25 USC at home (85-83) and then-No. 3 Wichita State (91-83) on the road.

They also have one of the nation’s most electric players in guard Trae Young. The freshman phenom is averaging over a double-double per game, and leads the nation in scoring (just under 29 points per game) and assists (10 per-game).

TCU (14-0) holds its highest ranking in program history.

Tip-off for the game between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 10 TCU is set for 1 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

