TCU coach Jamie Dixon gestures to his players during a Dec. 18 game against Texas Southern at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs won 91-72 to tie the school record with a 16-game winning streak. Richard W. Rodriguez AP
Top-10 moment: TCU basketball hits highest rank ever in AP Top 25

By Carlos Mendez

December 25, 2017 03:06 PM

TCU is a Top-10 basketball team.

For the first time in school history, that became a true statement when the Horned Frogs appeared at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 on Monday.

It’s the highest ranking ever in the sport for the Frogs (12-0), whose previous high was No. 13 on Feb. 23, 1998. They were No. 15 last week and No. 14 two weeks ago.

TCU is on a school-record 17-game winning streak that includes the last five games of last season en route to the NIT championship.

The Frogs are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country, alongside No. 1 Villanova and No. 3 Arizona State.

TCU begins Big 12 play on Saturday against No. 12 Oklahoma (10-1), which is led by the national scoring and assist leader Trae Young.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

    Basketball Hall of Fame coach Robert Hughes spoke to the TCU Horned Frogs before practice Thursday, Dec. 14, and told them what he used to tell his Terrell and Dunbar high school teams.

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title.

