Top-10 moment: TCU basketball hits highest rank ever in AP Top 25

TCU is a Top-10 basketball team.

For the first time in school history, that became a true statement when the Horned Frogs appeared at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 on Monday.

It’s the highest ranking ever in the sport for the Frogs (12-0), whose previous high was No. 13 on Feb. 23, 1998. They were No. 15 last week and No. 14 two weeks ago.

TCU is on a school-record 17-game winning streak that includes the last five games of last season en route to the NIT championship.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Frogs are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country, alongside No. 1 Villanova and No. 3 Arizona State.

TCU begins Big 12 play on Saturday against No. 12 Oklahoma (10-1), which is led by the national scoring and assist leader Trae Young.