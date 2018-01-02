Kenrich Williams, TCU avoid 0-2 Big 12 start with rare Waco win

Kenrich Williams threw a long pass that resulted in a dunk, and seconds later, the TCU senior guard smiled in relief.

He and the No. 16 Horned Frogs had their first win in Waco since 2002, an 81-78 overtime victory against Baylor Tuesday night that evened TCU’s Big 12 record at 1-1.

“That put the stamp on it right there,” Williams said of the inbound pass to the TCU basket. Kouat Noi’s breakaway flush gave TCU a five-point lead with 12 seconds left — the largest for either team since 13:41 of regulation and enough to absorb a Baylor tip-in at the buzzer.

“We got the ‘dub’ in Waco, Williams said, “so it feels good.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It ought to for the senior guard, a high school standout at Waco University with no Division I offers out of high school who came to TCU after one year at New Mexico College. Now he is the Frogs’ leading scorer and rebounder and last year became the first TCU player ever with 400 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

And he had never won in Waco. In fact, the Frogs (13-1, 1-1) broke an 11-game losing streak against Baylor (10-4, 0-2) in winning for the first time in Waco since Dec. 7, 2002.

“I can’t explain the feeling,” Williams said after scoring 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists. “I’m just thanking the guys in the locker room. Every time I came back home the previous three years, we’d get beat by like 20. For us to get this win and for them to play like they did, really do appreciate them, what they did for me.”

Vlad Brodziansky hit a 3-pointer for a 75-74 TCU lead with 1:29 left and finished with a team-high 18 points. JD Miller had 13 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Fisher added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

“Welcome to the Big 12,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “As I tell our guys, every game is going to be like this.”

TCU led 40-28 after two Fisher baskets to start the second half, but 14 straight points from Baylor resulted in a 49-46 lead with 11:48 left, a run that included Dixon’s second technical foul in as many games.

Desmond Bane followed with a 3-pointer to tie the game, and no team led by more than four from there until the Noi dunk.

“It was just a blessing. I was so excited,” Williams said. “I’ve got got family, friends, like 25 people here, and we got the win.”

The Frogs avoided an 0-2 start in the Big 12 with Kansas coming to Fort Worth on Saturday. Williams acknowledged the significance of the win, for the team and personally.

“I’m just excited,” he said, unable to hold back a smile. “I feel like I won a championship or something.”