Forget about the comparisons. Warriors’ Curry is a big fan of Oklahoma freshman Young

0:58 Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young Pause

1:58 #CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

0:59 Flu shot time as temps drop

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:31 Watch out for these guys in your back yard! Especially before you let the dogs out

0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth