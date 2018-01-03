Forget about the comparisons. Warriors’ Curry is a big fan of Oklahoma freshman Young

While Stephen Curry was sinking the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, capping his game-high 32 points with the winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, the college player often compared to him was doing his thing.
Actually, it was an off-night for Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who scored 27 points and handed out 10 assists in a 109-89 victory over Oklahoma State. Young was a rebound shy of a triple-double.
That performance came four days after he went for 39 points and 14 assists in a 90-89 comeback victory at TCU.
Young likes to shoot from deep and does so effectively, his 1-for-6 showing from long range Wednesday notwithstanding. He’s a solid passer, he can get to the goal and gets to the free-throw line.
And he has a fan in a Golden State Warriors uniform. Oh, yes, Curry knows who Young is.
“He’s unbelievable,” Curry said after the Warriors’ 125-122 victory. “Just the confidence he plays with. I call it the flair, but it seems like he’s always composed and knows what he’s trying to do every time he has the ball in his hands. He shoots a lot of deep 3s and has a creative to his game that is so fluid to watch.
The comparisons are many, from their similar stature to those deep 3s. Curry can get to the basketball, can create his own shots and can create for others. Young does those things as well, drawing so much attention from opposing defenses that multiple teammates are often open for Young to find.
Curry didn’t put much stock into the comparisons of the two — they’re unfair to a college freshman — but he sees the talent Young has.
“The comparisons are what they are,” Curry said. “I know when you turn on a game and you watch them play, you’re just watching him and where he is at all times on that floor. That kind of magnetism is pretty special in the college game. I expect that to continue. He’s fun to watch.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
