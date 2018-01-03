More Videos

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young 0:58

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young

Pause
#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch out for these guys in your back yard! Especially before you let the dogs out 0:31

Watch out for these guys in your back yard! Especially before you let the dogs out

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief 0:46

Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief

  • Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said that Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who is drawing comparisons to him, is “unbelievable.” (Video by Jeff Wilson.)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said that Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who is drawing comparisons to him, is “unbelievable.” (Video by Jeff Wilson.) jwilson@star-telegram.com
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said that Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who is drawing comparisons to him, is “unbelievable.” (Video by Jeff Wilson.) jwilson@star-telegram.com

Football

Forget about the comparisons. Warriors’ Curry is a big fan of Oklahoma freshman Young

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 11:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

While Stephen Curry was sinking the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, capping his game-high 32 points with the winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, the college player often compared to him was doing his thing.

Actually, it was an off-night for Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who scored 27 points and handed out 10 assists in a 109-89 victory over Oklahoma State. Young was a rebound shy of a triple-double.

That performance came four days after he went for 39 points and 14 assists in a 90-89 comeback victory at TCU.

Young likes to shoot from deep and does so effectively, his 1-for-6 showing from long range Wednesday notwithstanding. He’s a solid passer, he can get to the goal and gets to the free-throw line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And he has a fan in a Golden State Warriors uniform. Oh, yes, Curry knows who Young is.

“He’s unbelievable,” Curry said after the Warriors’ 125-122 victory. “Just the confidence he plays with. I call it the flair, but it seems like he’s always composed and knows what he’s trying to do every time he has the ball in his hands. He shoots a lot of deep 3s and has a creative to his game that is so fluid to watch.

The comparisons are many, from their similar stature to those deep 3s. Curry can get to the basketball, can create his own shots and can create for others. Young does those things as well, drawing so much attention from opposing defenses that multiple teammates are often open for Young to find.

Curry didn’t put much stock into the comparisons of the two — they’re unfair to a college freshman — but he sees the talent Young has.

“The comparisons are what they are,” Curry said. “I know when you turn on a game and you watch them play, you’re just watching him and where he is at all times on that floor. That kind of magnetism is pretty special in the college game. I expect that to continue. He’s fun to watch.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young 0:58

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young

Pause
#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch out for these guys in your back yard! Especially before you let the dogs out 0:31

Watch out for these guys in your back yard! Especially before you let the dogs out

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief 0:46

Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

View More Video