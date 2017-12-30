TCU Top 10: The highlights of 2017 in football, basketball, baseball

That was fast.

All of a sudden, another year has gone by for TCU athletics. It happened in a flash, just like for everyone.

Now it’s time to slow down and take a look at the best moments in football, basketball and baseball for the Horned Frogs.

Some of them happened out of nowhere. Some were the end of a buildup. All of them were a highlight of the season for three successful squads.

No. 1 -- March 30: A basketball championship. Those are words rarely associated with TCU, but they were never more true than the night the Horned Frogs defeated Georgia Tech 88-56 to win their first postseason tournament. TCU went 5-0 in the event to cap a 24-win season in Jamie Dixon’s first year as coach.

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings The TCU Horned Frogs received their NIT championship rings before the season opener against ULM, celebrating their title in coach Jamie Dixon's first year.

No. 2 -- March 9: Three free throws: Freshman guard Desmond Bane, fouled on a 3-point try with two seconds left, sinks three free throws against No. 1 Kansas in the Big 12 tournament. The shots provide the winning points in an 85-82 victory that put TCU on the national map.

No. 3 -- June 10: Evan Skoug going Evan Skoug. With the Horned Frogs down a run in the eighth inning of Game 1 of a Super Regional series, the TCU senior catcher hit a go-ahead two-run homer. It was the most critical hit of the series, giving TCU a 1-0 lead and paving the way for a sweep with their most trusted playoff starter on the mound the next day.

No. 4 -- Sept. 23: Shining in Stillwater. In what probably is their best overall game of the season, the Horned Frogs dominate a Top-10 opponent and win for the first time at Boone Pickens Stadium since joining the Big 12. Darius Anderson ran for a season-high 168 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 5 -- Dec. 22: Justin Rogers saying yes. The Horned Frogs announce the signing of their second-highest rated player ever, Louisiana four-star quarterback Justin Rogers. No Gary Patterson signing has been rated higher by 247Sports.com. The Frogs won a headline-grabbing recruiting battle with LSU.

No. 6 -- March 21: Triple-double. Kenrich Williams scored 11 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists, recording the second triple-double in TCU history, to power the Frogs to New York City with an 86-68 victory against Richmond in the NIT quarterfinals at Schollmaier Arena. Williams notched at least a double-double in all five NIT games.

No. 7 -- June 21: The hometown kid. Ryan Merrill, an Omaha native, hit a solo home run in the third inning of an elimination game against Texas A&M. It produced a 2-0 lead with Brian Howard on the mound, more than enough cushion to stay alive in Omaha, and gave Merrill a hometown moment he cherished.

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio.

No. 8 -- Oct. 7: GameDay win. ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Fort Worth, and the Horned Frogs deliver with a 31-24 win against West Virginia on a sun-splashed day at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kenny Hill engineered a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter and scored the winning touchdown with 2:53 left, and the Frogs remained undefeated on a home run of a weekend.

No. 9 -- Sept. 16: Hold my Hail Mary. Freshman receiver Jalen Reagor flashed his ups with a leaping grab of a last-second heave by Kenny Hill to end the first half of a game against SMU. Reagor outleaped every SMU defender around him, securing one of his team-high eight touchdown catches this season.

No. 10 -- March 18: That was close! TCU right-hander Jared Janczak struck out 14 hitters and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against Kansas. It ended on a single on the first pitch of the final frame.