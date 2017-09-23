TCU defensive end Ben Banogu sacks Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and forces a fumble during second-quarter action Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
TCU delivers knockout of Oklahoma State in clash of Big 12 unbeatens, 44-31

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 23, 2017 6:07 PM

STILLWATER, Okla.

TCU ran for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards, dominated time of possession and got four turnovers — three out of Heisman trophy candidate Mason Rudolph — in executing an ideal plan to take a 44-31 victory against No. 6 Oklahoma State in a clash of Big 12 leaders Saturday before a sellout at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Darius Anderson went over 100 yards rushing and scored three times — including a victory-sealing 42-yard burst — and Kenny Hill threw a touchdown pass as the No. 16-ranked Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) remained undefeated and gained a leg up in the conference race, hurdling one of the key contenders with their first victory at Oklahoma State as a member of the Big 12.

Defensive tackle Chris Bradley had an interception, and defensive end Ben Banogu collected a strip-sack against Rudolph, helping slow one of the nation's most high-powered attacks.

Jonathan Song made three field goals, the first of the season for TCU, which goes into a bye next week before hosting West Virginia on Oct. 7. Song's first two field goals gave TCU a 6-0 lead.

Oklahoma State showed its quick-strike capability with an 86-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph to James Washington on its eighth snap, taking a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Anderson's 28-yard touchdown run and John Diarse's 9-yard touchdown catch followed to give TCU a 20-7 lead before an Oklahoma State field goal cut the lead to 20-10 at the half.

TCU missed a chance for more points before the half when Kenny Hill was intercepted in Oklahoma State territory.

Anderson and Sewo Olonilua touchdown runs gave TCU a 34-17 lead through three quarters.

TCU safety Nick Orr intercepted a double-pass play at the TCU 5 late in the fourth quarter with Oklahoma State trying to cut into a 37-24 lead, but the offense went three-and-out and Rudolph led another touchdown drive to make it a one-score game with 3:03 left.

Anderson’s 42-yard touchdown run put TCU ahead 44-31 with 2:37 left, and Innis Gaines’ hit on Rudolph forced a third turnover from Rudolph -- two interceptions and a fumble.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

