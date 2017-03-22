Williams’ triple-double actually second one in TCU history

Upon further review, TCU guard Kenrich Williams’ triple-double in Tuesday’s 86-68 victory over Richmond turns out to be the second in school history rather than the first. TCU officials were notified Wednesday by NCAA statisticians that their records showed a 1995 triple-double by Horned Frogs’ center Kurt Thomas.
School officials, who thought Williams’ feat was unprecedented in TCU history, confirmed it from a box score from the team’s 85-80 loss to Texas A&M on Feb. 25, 1995 in College Station. Thomas had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in that game. Williams got his triple-double against Richmond with the more typical combination of points (11), rebounds (14) and assists (10).
