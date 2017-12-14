Frogs jump up several seeds in latest Bracketology projection

Now that’s more like it.

One week after being a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has moved the Frogs (10-0) up to a 4-seed in the South Regional.

Jamie Dixon’s program is coming off victories against DFW rival SMU and then-No. 22 Nevada last week, which extended its nation-leading winning streak to 15, counting last year’s five-game run to the NIT championship; SMU is projected as a 10-seed and Nevada is projected as an 8-seed. This elevated TCU to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25, one spot shy of its all-time high.

This latest projection would pit TCU against 13-seed South Dakota in Boise, Idaho with the winner taking on either 5-seed Florida State or 12-seed Towson.

The Frogs shouldn’t have any issues staying on their winning path with upcoming games against Texas Southern (Dec. 18) and William & Mary (Dec. 22). TCU will then get into conference play with an opener in Fort Worth against Oklahoma on Dec. 30.

Per Lunardi, TCU is the third highest-seeded team in the Big 12 behind West Virginia (3 seed in East) and Kansas (3 seed in Midwest). Other conference foes projected to go dancing include Oklahoma (8 seed in West), Texas Tech (6 seed in West), Texas (10 seed in West), and Baylor (7 seed in South).

Texas A&M is the highest-seeded team from the state of Texas at No. 2 in the Midwest Region.

