Horned Frogs soar to No. 14, one spot off highest ranking ever in basketball

TCU edged closer to its highest ranking ever in men's basketball, climbing six spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, one spot shy of its all-time high.
The Horned Frogs, undefeated through 10 games, have not been this high since March 6, 1998, when they were No. 15. Their all-time high is No. 13 on Feb. 23, 1998.
TCU is coming off victories against SMU and then-No. 22 Nevada last week, pushing its nation-leading winning streak to 15, counting last year's five-game run to the NIT championship.
The school record for consecutive victories is 16, from Jan. 8 to March 5, 1998.
Overall, TCU has won 17 of its past 18 games.
The Frogs resume action next week with games against Texas Southern and William & Mary before the start of the Big 12 schedule with a 1 p.m. tip on Dec. 30 at home against Oklahoma.
TCU is looking to win five consecutive games as a ranked opponent for the first time since Feb. 19 to March 5, 1998.
The Frogs are one of the nation's best shooting and passing teams. They rank fifth in the country in field goal percentage (53.1 percent), eighth in 3-point shooting percentage (43.1 percent) and seventh in assists per game (19.2).
Senior guard Kenrich Williams, who scored a career-high 27 points in a victory against SMU last week, ranks seventh in the country with six double-doubles. He has 11 in the Frogs' 15-game winning streak. He also ranks ninth in the country in steals with 27.
TCU leads the Big 12 in total assists, led by sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher's 6.1 per game.
TCU is entering its third week in the AP Top 25. The school record for consecutive weeks in the rankings is seven. The Frogs entered the rankings at No. 23 on Nov. 27 and moved to No. 20 last week.
The Frogs are the third-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing No. 11 West Virginia and No. 13 Kansas, which lost twice last week. Baylor is at No. 21, and Texas Tech is at No. 24.
