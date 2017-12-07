TCU’s latest Bracketology seed is too low, isn’t it?

Are Jamie Dixon’s TCU Horned Frogs getting the national respect they deserve?
This is a program, mind you, that is 9-0 this season and extended its nation-best winning streak to 14 games on Tuesday with a resounding 94-83 victory over DFW rival SMU.
So surely TCU is, right?
Well if you consider a No. 7 seed just for an unblimished record this season then... sure? That’s where ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Frogs pegged in his latest update. He has TCU facing 10-seed UCLA in Dallas where the winner would face either 2-seed Texas A&M or 15-seed UNC Asheville.
There are five teams ranked below No. 20 TCU in the USA Today Coaches Poll, or that aren’t ranked at all, that are seeded higher than the Frogs, per Lunardi. They are No. 21 Purdue (4 seed), No. 22 Baylor (6 seed), unranked Louisville (6 seed), unranked Arizona (5 seed), and unranked Florida State (6 seed).
No. 25 USC is also a 7 seed, as are unranked Creighton and Tennessee.
What could be hurting TCU is its strength of schedule, which is 102, according to the 2017-18 Daily RPI on ESPN. But its RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) is No. 12 at .6601, just behind projected 1-seed Kansas (.6648).
Other Big 12 teams projected to go dancing include Texas (8), West Virginia (3), Oklahoma (9), and Texas Tech (9).
SMU is a 9-seed and UTA is an 11-seed.
TCU will get a chance to boost that RPI on Friday when it takes on Nevada in Los Angeles at midnight CT as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The Frogs will then host Texas Southern and William & Mary before opening up Big 12 play in Fort Worth against Oklahoma on Dec. 30.
