TCU defense showing familiar dominance of Horned Frogs’ glory past

That TCU defense looks familiar doesn’t it?
The Horned Frogs flexed their muscle again Saturday against Kansas State in perhaps their most dominating performance thus far in 2017.
They held the Wildcats to a season-low 216 total yards, smothering first-time starting quarterback Alex Delton with an effective rush and 26-6 win at Bill Synder Family Stadium.
It’s the fewest yards TCU (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12) has allowed in conference play and only Jackson State (seven) had fewer first downs than K-State’s 10.
“We had a little bit of a salty taste in our mouths from last year,” TCU defensive end Mat Boesen said of the Frogs’ 30-6 loss at home a year ago. “They beat us up pretty good. We really prepared hard for them and wanted to stop that run. I think we did a good job.”
TCU held K-State to 70 yards rushing, the fewest the Frogs have allowed in the conference since holding the Wildcats to 34 yards on Nov. 8, 2014.
“One of their best plays is the quarterback draw,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “We didn’t want to let that play to get out. It hurt Baylor really bad. It’s hurt a lot of people really bad. It’s hurt us really bad. He’s not as tall so we wanted to build a wall.”
That pressure and that wall at the line of scrimmage held Delton to 11 for 29 for 146 yards passing. He was sacked twice and pressure many more times. The Frogs’ secondary dropped at least three interception opportunities.
“Coach P dialed it up a lot today,” safety Ridwan Issahaku said. “Nick Orr has been making plays since he’s been at TCU. He made a great play again.”
Orr’s stop in in the third quarter on a 4th-and-1 at the 8-yard line iced the game with less than three minutes remaining.
“Our biggest thing was to not let him run,” Patterson said. “Try to make them beat us with his arm. Except for the one long pass down the sideline we did pretty good.”
