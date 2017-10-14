TCU leading K-State 20-6 when lightning suspends game in fourth quarter

Play was suspended with 12:49 remaining in TCU’s game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The No. 6 Horned Frogs lead the Wildcats 20-6. K-State had the ball on their own 26-yard line for a 2nd and 15 when play was stopped.
Lightning struck north of the stadium which caused the suspension. The game will resume 30 minutes (plus a few minutes of warmup and stretching) after the last lightning strike is noticed in the area.
Both teams and most fans headed for shelter. The game was originally set to start at 11 a.m. but was delayed several times because of lightning strikes near the stadium. Kickoff finally came at 2 p.m. after nearly a three-hour delay. For much of the first three quarters, the skies cleared and the sun even peaked through. But by the time the fourth quarter began, a dark line of clouds came from the north, bringing lightning and rain.
