TCU’s lightning delay leads to another indignity for Baylor

The hits keep coming for the Baylor Bears football team. And this one is no fault of their own.
The lightning delay that forced TCU and Kansas State to push their kickoff back three hours to 2 p.m., has forced the Fox family of networks to shuffle their Saturday schedule. That means the Bears’ game against No. 14 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., scheduled to kick at 2:30 p.m., will be moved from FS1 to Fox Business Network. Baylor is 0-5 and 0-2 in the Big 12.
Weather delays have forced sports programming onto FBN in the past, including a NASCAR race.
Due to a delay in the KSU-TCU game, today’s game will air on the Fox Business Network at 2:30 p.m. CT.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 14, 2017
The game is also available on the Fox Sports GO app.
