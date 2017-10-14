Update: More lightning delays TCU-Kansas State until at least 12:30 p.m.

Take a nap TCU fans, we’re going to be here for a while.
Lightning has delayed the start of the Horned Frogs’ game against Kansas State until at least 12:30 p.m. Lightning struck near the stadium at 11:40 a.m., which cleared both teams and staffs from the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The game was originally delayed 45 minutes to 11:45 a.m. Both teams had warmed up, the national anthem had been played when lightning forced the second delay.
The region has been pelted with persistent rain since early Saturday morning but the lightning has forced officials from allowing fans into Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The game was supposed to start at 11 a.m. but each time lightning is spotted in the area it’s a mandatory 30-minute delay. Police told fans waiting to enter the stadium that they were waiting to open the stadium so that an evacuation wasn’t necessary if lightning struck in the area.
TCU coach Gary Patterson and K-State coach Bill Snyder have to agree on revised pre-game warmups.
No. 6 TCU (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12) is coming off a win against West Virginia. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) lost last week in overtime to Texas in Austin. K-State beat TCU in Fort Worth in 2016. The Frogs won the meetings in 2014 and ’15
