It took a while, but TCU overwhelms Kansas State, now alone atop Big 12

Running back Sewo Olonilu ran for two touchdowns, and the TCU defense overwhelmed Kansas State and first-time starting quarterback Alex Delton in a 26-6 victory Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game delayed twice by lightning.
Kenny Hill's 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Olonilua's 1-yard touchdown run gave TCU a 20-3 lead in the third quarter, more than enough to keep the No. 6 Horned Frogs undefeated and assume sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with Texas’ loss to Oklahoma.
Jonathan Song kicked 39- and 22-yard field goals for TCU (6-0), which began the day as one of only seven undefeated Power 5 teams in the country following upsets of Clemson and Washington State on Friday night.
Kansas State did not break 200 yards of offense until 4:10 remained in the fourth quarter.
With 12:49 left in the game, play was stopped because of lightning with TCU leading 20-6 and Kansas State facing second-and-15 at its 26-yard line.
Following the 62-minute delay, TCU forced a punt and drove 65 yards to take a 26-6 lead on Olonilua's second touchdown run out of the wildcat formation, with 8:44 left. The start of the game was delayed 2 hours and 55 minutes because of lightning, kicking off at 2 p.m.
