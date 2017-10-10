College football ‘imperialism map’ shows TCU purple spreading

More Videos

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Pause
TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson 1:34

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other 1:19

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:32

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction

Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar 0:57

Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar

  • Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

    ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,
ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,

TCU

College football ‘imperialism map’ shows TCU purple spreading

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 10, 2017 1:48 PM

What if the TCU football team took control of Riley County in Kansas after beating Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday?

Or there was now a Horned Frog flag planted in Monongalia County in Morgantown after beating West Virginia last week?

That is the point of a reddit thread gaining traction. The map credits college football teams with color-coded land on a U.S. map with each victory and takes it away with each loss.

The latest, Week 6 update of the map shows TCU purple taking control of North Texas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Iowa State’s upset win at Oklahoma last week gave the Cyclones a big chunk of the Sooner state. The map is like an Internet-age version of the board game Risk for college football fans.

 

It’s the brainchild of 20-year-old University of Tennessee student Nathan Bingham. He is a Volunteers fan, so that could explain the time and dedication he has shown in building and maintaining the map. You know, because the Volunteers are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference and haven’t won more than nine games in a season in a decade. So he had to do something with all that angst. But big props on the map! It’s pretty cool.

“I have been a Tennessee fan my whole life (even though we haven’t been all that great over most of my life),” Bingham said via email. “I really didn’t [take] any inspiration from Risk directly, but it certainly fits the game well.”

The Washington Huskies lead the nation in territory by square miles, which includes Alaska, according to the map.

Top 6 Schools by square miles

(If Alaska is excluded Washington falls out of top 5)

Team

Area (Sq. Miles)

Washington

686,335

Ohio State

312,945

Penn State

278,441

Washington St.

207,904

Stanford

169,002

Miami

165,353

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Pause
TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson 1:34

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other 1:19

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:32

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction

Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar 0:57

Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video