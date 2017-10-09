TCU at Kansas State: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Wildcats

No. 6 TCU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at Kansas State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: FS1
Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM
Series: Tied 5-5. In Big 12 play, Kansas State leads 3-2. TCU is 1-2 at Manhattan in Big 12 games, 2-3 all-time.
Weather: Scattered thunderstorms. High of 77, low of 52. Chance of rain 40 percent, humidity 70 percent. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Who’s favored: No line set as of Monday, possibly because of the unknown health status of Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz.
What’s this about: TCU can keep at least a share of the Big 12 lead with a victory, looking to keep pace with Texas. The Horned Frogs are 2-0 on the road this season, with wins at Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
Last week: TCU 31, West Virginia 24. Texas 40, Kansas State 34 (2 OT)
Last year: Kansas State 30, TCU 6 in Fort Worth.
Last time in Manhattan: TCU 52, Kansas State 45 (2015)
Stat leaders
TCU: RB Darius Anderson, 77 carries, 465 yards, 6 TDs. QB Kenny Hill, 100-145-3 for 1,153 yards, 10 TDs. WR Desmon White, 16 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs; WR KaVontae Turpin, 16 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD. LB Travin Howard, 38 tackles, 1 INT. S Nick Orr, 31 tackles, 2 INT.
Kansas State: QB Jesse Ertz, 65 carries, 336 yards, 3 TDs, 55-100-3 passing, 930 yards, 7 TD. RB Alex Barnes, 59-318-2 rushing. WR Dalton Schoen, 11 catches, 269 yards, 3 TD; WR Isaiah Zuber, 20 catches, 227 yards, 2 TD. LB Trent Tanking, 37 tackles. S Kendall Adams, 33 tackles, 2 INT.
From around here
Jr. S Kendall Adams played at Fort Worth All Saints. He is a starting safety and has 33 tackles and two interceptions.
Soph. OL Evan Curl played at Flower Mound Marcus.
Soph. DB Jonathan Durham played at Aledo. He has played in four games and has 10 tackles.
Soph. WR Isaiah Harris played at Fort Worth All Saints. He has played in all five games and has five catches for 138 yards and a touchdown and one punt return for eight yards.
Fr. TE Spencer Misko played at Keller.
Numbers game
2 Pass completions for TCU junior receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin. In addition to the 48-yard touchdown throw to Kenny Hill on Saturday, he completed an 18-yard pass in 2015.
12 Tackles for TCU linebacker Travin Howard against West Virginia, a season-high.
18 Players with a reception for TCU this season, including quarterback Kenny Hill.
Did you know
TCU has led at halftime in every game this season. They are 124-14 when leading at halftime since Gary Patterson became head coach.
Kenny Hill ranks 10th in the country in completion percentage at 69.0 but only third in the Big 12. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the national leader at 74.6 percent, and Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek is third at 71.8 percent.
Hill was the fourth Big 12 player with a touchdown catch, touchdown throw and touchdown run in the same game. But he is the only player at a current Big 12 school with that distinction. The other three players to do it — Joe Ganz of Nebraska, Craig Ochs of Colorado and Eric Crouch of Nebraska — played for schools no longer in the league.
Darius Anderson is on pace for a 1,000-yard season, which would give TCU three different 1,000-yard rushers in three consecutive seasons for the first time. Kyle Hicks was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2016, and Aaron Green was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2015.
