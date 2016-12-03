TCU left needing to ‘grow up on offense’ in thumping by K-State

0:34 Colleyville Heritage coach Joe Willis on loss to Denton Ryan Pause

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

1:50 TCU Coach Gary Patterson disappointed in home crowd against Kansas State

1:31 Colleyville Heritage comes up short against Denton Ryan

0:57 TCU LB Sammy Douglas: "we're supposed to protect The Carter and we didn't do such a good job."

0:39 TCU's Patterson on the loss to KState

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016