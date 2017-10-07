TCU running back Sewo Olonilua dives for the end zone to complete a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
TCU running back Sewo Olonilua dives for the end zone to complete a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Kenny Hill scores three ways as TCU survives Big 12 clash with West Virginia

By Carlos Mendez

October 07, 2017 6:02 PM

Kenny Hill scored on a 3-yard run with 2:53 left, and TCU became the Big 12’s only unbeaten team by surviving a Top 25 matchup against West Virginia with a 31-24 victory Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The No. 8 Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) got a touchdown rushing, a touchdown passing and a touchdown receiving from Hill, their senior quarterback.

Kenny Hill’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left gave TCU a 31-24 lead. It came on third and goal and was a play designed for him.

Hill caught a halfback pass from KaVontae Turpin and scored behind an escort of blockers to put TCU ahead 24-17 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. It was Hill’s first career touchdown catch and Turpin’s first career touchdown throw.

No. 23 West Virginia tied the game on David Sills’ 4-yard touchdown catch with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter.

TCU led 17-3 in the third quarter when Jalen Reagor hauled in a 45-yard strike from Kenny Hill along the right sideline, stepping inside the pylon just after making the catch.

West Virginia answered immediately with its first touchdown, David Sills’ 64-yard catch that cut the lead to 17-10.

Jonathan Song’s 37-yard field goal gave TCU a 10-3 lead after the Frogs’ opening possession of the second half.

