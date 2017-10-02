West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen and TCU coach Gary Patterson, meeting before their game in 2015, have their teams in the Top 25.
TCU luring football recruits once out of reach

By Carlos Mendez

October 02, 2017 3:49 PM

TCU’s appearance on ESPN “College GameDay” this week and an uptick in recruiting are among the benefits of being in the Big 12, coach Gary Patterson said Monday.

“Not just in athletics, but in academics and all the rest of it — how much the visibility of our university and the things that are happening,” he said during the conference coaches call with reporters. “Having an opportunity just like this weekend to be part of ‘GameDay.’ 

The No. 8 Horned Frogs host No. 23 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “College GameDay” will broadcast from The Commons on campus from 8 to 11 a.m.

“As a university and as a city, coming into the Big 12 totally changed the whole outlook of everything that’s happened here in Fort Worth and TCU,” Patterson said, answering a question about how Big 12 membership has benefited TCU and West Virginia in football.

TCU and West Virginia joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2012.

Patterson said Big 12 membership has allowed TCU to talk to recruits once out of reach. TCU signed a record 10 four-star players in 2016 and seven in 2017. Four-star quarterback Justin Rogers of Parkway, La., and four-star safety Atanza Vongor of South Grand Prairie are among 19 commitments for 2018.

“We’ve had some very good players. The key has always been the guy that took their place,” Patterson said. “For us, we’ve got to continue to recruit and market our brand and grow and do those kind of things.”

“College GameDay,” the ESPN college football preview show, has not been to Fort Worth since a Nov. 6, 2009, meeting between the then-No. 4 Frogs and No. 16 Utah (won 55-28 by TCU).

“We’ve very appreciative to be in that position that we can do that again,” Patterson said.

Since joining the Big 12, TCU has upgraded its basketball arena and baseball stadium.

Last week, the university sent a survey to football season ticket-holders to gauge their interest in suites and club seating on the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium. A $164 million rebuild of the stadium was finished in 2012, in time for TCU’s first season in the Big 12.

Since going 6-12 in league games over its first two Big 12 seasons, TCU is 20-8 in the conference.

West Virginia also went 6-12 in league games over its first two Big 12 seasons. The Mountaineers are 17-11 in the conference since.

TCU’s game at Kansas State on Oct. 14 has been assigned an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on FS1 from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

Other times are Texas vs. Oklahoma in Dallas, 2:30 p.m. (WFAA/8 or ESPN), Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPNU), Baylor at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (FS1), Kansas at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FSSW).

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760

TCU vs. West Virginia

2:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

