ESPN’s College GameDay returning to TCU campus for West Virginia game

TCU students Tony Baiyeri and Emily Zimmerman sit on a sofa that Baiyeri brought to camp out overnight for a spot for ESPN’s College GameDay show in November 2009. It was the first appearance on campus for the show. The show returns to campus on Saturday for No. TCU’s game against No. 23 West Virginia at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com