TCU students Tony Baiyeri and Emily Zimmerman sit on a sofa that Baiyeri brought to camp out overnight for a spot for ESPN’s College GameDay show in November 2009. It was the first appearance on campus for the show. The show returns to campus on Saturday for No. TCU’s game against No. 23 West Virginia at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

TCU

ESPN’s College GameDay returning to TCU campus for West Virginia game

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 01, 2017 2:19 PM

Grab your sleeping bag and snacks, it’s time to line up, TCU football fans.

ESPN College GameDay is coming back to Fort Worth Saturday morning for the No. 8 Horned Frogs’ game against No. 23 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

It’s the second time the popular pre-game show has come to the TCU campus. The only previous appearance in Fort Worth was on Nov. 14, 2009 when the then-No. 4 ranked Horned Frogs hosted No. 16 Utah.

The show, which includes hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, will be broadcast live from the TCU’s Campus Commons from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is the sixth GameDay game TCU has been involved in over the last nine seasons. The Frogs are 5-0 when GameDay is on hand for their game. The last time GameDay did a TCU game was at West Virginia in 2014.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

