ESPN’s College GameDay returning to TCU campus for West Virginia game

Grab your sleeping bag and snacks, it’s time to line up, TCU football fans.
ESPN College GameDay is coming back to Fort Worth Saturday morning for the No. 8 Horned Frogs’ game against No. 23 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
It’s the second time the popular pre-game show has come to the TCU campus. The only previous appearance in Fort Worth was on Nov. 14, 2009 when the then-No. 4 ranked Horned Frogs hosted No. 16 Utah.
The show, which includes hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, will be broadcast live from the TCU’s Campus Commons from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This is the sixth GameDay game TCU has been involved in over the last nine seasons. The Frogs are 5-0 when GameDay is on hand for their game. The last time GameDay did a TCU game was at West Virginia in 2014.
