TCU testing waters for more suites, club seats at football stadium

TCU has sent a survey to football season-ticket holders to gauge their interest in suites and “premium seating options” on the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte said no expansion plans are imminent, however.

“We’re not announcing a plan. We just want to make sure if and when we do something, we’re armed with the right information to make sure we deliver a quality product for our constituents,” he said Wednesday from a meeting of Football Bowl Subdivision college athletic directors in Washington, D.C.

The survey asks for respondents to rate their interest in amenities like a climate-controlled club lounge, a private stadium entrance, shaded seating areas, cooling fans and misters and wider, padded seats.

The stadium has 24 suites and about 2,500 club seats on the west side.

In the letter, Del Conte writes that the school has received “countless inquiries from fans interested in club seats and suites. However, the wait list for these offerings is long, and with limited offerings, we have not been able to accommodate the overwhelming majority of these inquiries.”

Del Conte’s letter says no decision has been made to renovate or expand the 45,000-seat stadium. It says CSL International, a sports facility planning and advisory firm in Plano, was hired to study the interest in “premium seating additions and improvements” on the east side of the stadium.

Club seats on the east side could require a “one-time construction gift” of $10,000 per seat payable over five years, according to the survey. The survey also asks for interest in shaded seats, located at the ends of the proposed club, and to rate interest in the seats at prices ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 per seat.

The letter says the deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 4.

“When we took on the stadium renovation in 2010, we didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Del Conte said. “We’ve been around a variety of stadiums, looked at them. Now we need to engage our constituents — if we were to do something like this, what would you like to see in these particular spaces?”

TCU spent $164 million to renovate Amon G. Carter Stadium following the Horned Frogs’ undefeated Rose Bowl season. Construction began in November 2010, and the new stadium was ready for play in 2012 upon TCU’s entrance in the Big 12.

TCU has spent much of the decade renovating, expanding or adding athletic facilities. Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, complete with a university sports Hall of Fame and new athletic offices and locker rooms, debuted in December 2015 after a $72 million renovation of Daniel-Meyer Coliseum.

Baseball’s Lupton Stadium added a locker room, classroom, team lounge, training room, equipment room, coaches offices and a new scoreboard and video board in left field and terraced seating in right field in 2016.

For women’s soccer, a new field and terraced seating were installed at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in time for the Aug. 18 home opener.

“There is nothing imminent, but that arms me with information,” Del Conte said. “If we were able to do something at some point in time, this is what we need to do to make sure the wants and wishes of our constituents are met.”