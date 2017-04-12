Seahawks may be looking to replace Boykin after legal trouble

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin’s hold on a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks may be slipping as the 2017 NFL Draft approaches.
After the backup’s latest arrest, in Dallas early on the morning of March 27, San Antonio prosecutors have sought to revoke Boykin’s probation, which stems from a December 2015 arrest for Boykin’s involvement in a bar fight before the 2016 Alamo Bowl.
Now, it’s being reported by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport that the Seahawks met Wednesday with former California quarterback Davis Webb, a 2017 draft prospect whose draft stock is rising after throwing for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Bears in 2016. Webb transferred to Cal after three seasons at Texas Tech, and split time in high school between Keller and Prosper.
This is an interesting one: #Cal QB Davis Webb is visiting the #Seahawks today, source said. Many believe he’s a first-round QB.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2017
According to a report from The Oregonian, talking to Webb may be an indication that the Seahawks have made a decision about Boykin’s future with the team. For now, Boykin’s name remains on the Seahawks’ roster, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll told the Oregonian “we’ll see what happens,” after Boykin’s arrest in Uptown Dallas last month.
Boykin ended his career at TCU as the holder of several Horned Frogs’ records: career passing yards (10,728), completions (830) and pass attempts (1,356), as well as the single-season record for passing yards (3,901). In his rookie season with the Seahawks, Boykin saw time in five games in 2016, going 13-for-18 for 138 yards passing and one touchdown.
The NFL Draft begins April 27 and runs through April 29.
