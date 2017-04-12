Seahawks may be looking to replace Boykin after legal trouble

1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12

3:57 IndyCar practice on new TMS surface

2:33 Paschal sprinter in pursuit of even more speed

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5