Fort Worth

April 7, 2017 7:06 PM

San Antonio prosecutors seek to revoke Trevone Boykin’s probation

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

SAN ANTONIO

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin turned himself in at a San Antonio jail and then posted bond Thursday after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation following his arrest in Dallas last month.

Boykin, 23, now a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, has been on probation since last summer, when he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest outside of a San Antonio bar on Dec. 31, 2015, before TCU played in the Alamo Bowl.

He was initially charged with assault causing bodily injury in the case, but that charge was dismissed. His probation is set to expire in June.

However, prosecutors filed a motion Monday to revoke the probation, according to online court records, a move that could result in jail time.

The motion alleged that Boykin’s arrest in Dallas early March 27 on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana was a violation of the probation, said his attorney, Jaime Cavazos.

Boykin had been riding in a car that crashed into an Uptown Dallas bar and injured seven people.

After San Antonio prosecutors filed the motion to revoke his probation, a warrant was issued for Boykin’s arrest. He turned himself in at the Bexar County Jail on Thursday and then posted a $2,500 bond.

A judge will decide whether to revoke Boykin’s probation, Cavazos said, but that likely won’t happen until Boykin’s Dallas case is concluded.

“We’re waiting to see how [Dallas County] is going to handle it,” Cavazos said.

Boykin starred at TCU before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie last year. The team, in a statement, said it was “disappointed” by Boykin’s arrest in Dallas.

As a junior at TCU in 2014, Boykin led the Horned Frogs to No. 3 in the final AP rankings with a 12-1 record, and he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Boykin was in Fort Worth on Friday, visiting TCU during the football team’s Pro Day workouts.

Patterson: Boykin impressed at TCU Pro Day

The Horned Frogs head coach said Trevone Boykin had a 'great day' and was clearly in shape for his workout in front of NFL scouts.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU QB Boykin on 'devastating' end of college career, NFL plans

Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin, who missed his final college game after being suspended following his arrest in a San Antonio bar during Alamo Bowl week, spoke about his future plans at the Davey O'Brien Award ceremony in FW.

Jimmy Burch, Star-Telegram.com jburch@star-telegram.com
 

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos