Update: Trevone Boykin, former star TCU QB, arrested after Dallas crash

Trevone Boykin, an NFL player and former star TCU quarterback, was arrested early Monday after he was involved in a car wreck in Uptown Dallas, according to Dallas police.
A woman driving a vehicle about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Howell Street and “accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed,” hitting seven pedestrians on the sidewalk and crashing into a bar, according to a statement from the Dallas Police Department. A bartender was injured when bottles of alcohol and a large cooler fell.
Seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. The driver, 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey, faces two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Boykin, 23, was riding in the car when it crashed, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, according to Dallas County Jail records.
Boykin, who attended high school in Mesquite, was the full-time starting quarterback for TCU in 2014-15. As a junior in 2014, he led TCU to No. 3 in the final AP standings with a 12-1 record, and he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
At the end of his senior season, Boykin was arrested in San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer in a bar fight on Dec. 31, 2015, two days before TCU was to play in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. He pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received one year of deferred adjudication probation.
Boykin was not drafted in the 2016 NFL draft, and later signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks and is currently the backup quarterback.
