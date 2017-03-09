No. 1 TCU continues to take and rally from everybody’s best shot

When TCU fell behind against Dallas Baptist, it was not anything new for the nation’s No. 1 team.
The Horned Frogs have trailed in most of their games this year. Nine of the 12, in fact.
That they’re 11-1 in spite of it as they start a three-game series Friday at UC Irvine (7-4) of the Big West speaks to their ability.
But it’s a tough way to live, and the Frogs figure they will continue to be tested as opponents line up their best efforts against them.
TCU is 8-1 in games when it has trailed this season. The Frogs have fallen behind six times in the first inning and once in the second.
“You would think so, but that’s OK,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “That’s what makes it fun to be here.”
TCU rallied to beat Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to win 3-2 in 10 innings.
The Frogs have led wire-to-wire only in the season opener against Penn State, a home win against Rice on Feb. 28 and a victory Sunday against Ole Miss at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.
Six times, TCU has trailed after an inning or half an inning, including 5-0 against Texas A&M and 4-1 against LSU in Houston.
You know you’re going to get everybody’s best shot.
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle
“That’s the whole ‘embrace the target,’ ” Schlossnagle said. “That’s what that means. You know you’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
The only deficit the Frogs couldn’t make up was a 4-1 hole in the sixth inning against Arizona State on Feb. 24. The Frogs eventually trailed 9-2 in the eighth in that game and lost 13-9.
“We have to have better starting pitching,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s not fun to play from behind all the time.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
No. 1 TCU at UC Irvine
8:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
