Despite four homers, four errors spell first loss for TCU

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country Pause

2:38 South Grand Prairie comes back on Arlington Lamar in 6A regional semifinal

0:49 TCU's Dixon: Frogs must grow and get better

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler advances to semifinals

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies