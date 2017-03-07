TCU wins another extra-inning game, this time on infield single

Cam Warner’s infield single with two outs in the 10th inning scored Luken Baker with the winning run as TCU outlasted Dallas Baptist 3-2 on Tuesday night at Lupton Stadium.
It was Warner’s team-leading 14th RBI, and it got the No. 1 Horned Frogs to 11-1 as they get ready for a four-game trip to California.
In the 10th inning against DBU closer Seth Elledge, who was working his third inning, Baker walked with one out after an eight-pitch at-bat. It was his third walk of the game.
Josh Watson struck out, but Nolan Brown followed with a single on a full count, one pitch after a disputed balls-and-strikes call that led to an ejection in the Dallas Baptist dugout.
On a 2-2 pitch, Warner singled past the glove of shortstop Camden Duzenack, bringing Baker home.
Dalton Horton made his first start for TCU since the Big 12 tournament a year ago and struck out two in a perfect first inning. But Dallas Baptist led 1-0 in the second on Garrett Wolforth’s RBI single.
Horton went four innings, striking out eight and giving up only that run on two hits.
The Horned Frogs, coming off a 15-inning game three days earlier, used five relievers to hold Dallas Baptist to one run through 10 innings, including closer Durbin Feltman for the ninth and 10th innings.
Evan Skoug’s RBI on a fielder’s choice tied the game for TCU in the third.
Dallas Baptist led again in the seventh inning on a ground ball to the mound, but Baker’s single in the bottom of the inning tied the game again.
At 11-1, TCU continues its best start under 14th-year coach Jim Schossnagle. The Frogs have won seven consecutive games as they head out for a three-game series at UC Irvine and one game at Long Beach State before beginning Big 12 play the following weekend at home against Kansas.
