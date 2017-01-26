USA Today Coaches poll makes it five No. 1s for TCU baseball

TCU is nearing status as the consensus No. 1 team in college baseball.
The USA Today Coaches Poll released Thursday put the Horned Frogs at the top, making it the fifth set of preseason rankings to do so.
TCU was previously named No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1Baseball.com and Baseball America rankings. The National College Baseball Writers Association rankings have not been released.
TCU opens the season Feb. 17 with the first of three games against Penn State at Lupton Stadium. The finale of the series will be televised, according to a broadcast schedule released earlier Thursday.
