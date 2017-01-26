Two TCU baseball games move to prime time in TV schedule

Two of top-ranked TCU baseball’s games were moved to prime time for television broadcast, according to a schedule announced Thursday.
The Game 2s of the Horned Frogs’ first two Big 12 series, against Kansas and Oklahoma State, were moved from their traditional early afternoon Saturday start. First pitch is now 5 p.m. for the March 18 game against Kansas and 7 p.m. for the March 25 game against Oklahoma State, both at Lupton Stadium.
In all, 21 TCU games are scheduled for broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN3 or ESPNU and Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports 1 or Fox College Sports.
All three games of the TCU at Texas Tech series April 28-30 will be televised, as will the entirety of the Texas at TCU series the following weekend.
The opening rounds of the Big 12 tournament May 24-28 in Oklahoma City will be broadcast on Fox College Sports, and the championship game will be on Fox Sports 1.
The Frogs are the No. 1 team in the country in four preseason rankings. The first day of practice is Friday, with the alumni game set for Feb. 11 and the season opener on Feb. 17 against Penn State at Lupton Stadium.
Here are the games scheduled for broadcast:
Feb. 19 vs. Penn State, noon, FSSW
Feb. 26 vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m., FSSW
March 18 vs. Kansas, 5 p.m., FSSW
March 19 vs. Kansas, 1 p.m., FSSW
March 25 vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSSW
March 26 vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., FSSW
March 31 at Kansas State, 6:35 p.m., ESPN3
April 1 at Kansas State, 2:05 p.m., ESPN3
April 2 at Kansas State, 1:05 p.m., ESPN3
April 8 vs. Murray State, 2 p.m., FSSW
April 11 at Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3
April 21 vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m., Fox College Sports
April 22 vs. Baylor, 3 p.m., FSSW
April 25 vs. SFA, 6:30 p.m., FSSW-Plus
April 28 at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU
April 30 at Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
May 5 vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
May 6 vs. Texas, noon, ESPN2
May 7 vs. Texas, 1 p.m., ESPNU
May 16 vs. UT Arlington, 6:30 p.m., FSSW-Plus
May 24-28 at Big 12 Championships, FCS and FS1
