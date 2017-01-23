4-for-4: TCU sits No. 1 on Baseball America’s preseason list, too

TCU is No. 1. Have you heard that before?
The Horned Frogs sit atop the Baseball America preseason rankings released Monday, the fourth time in four polls for coach Jim Schlossnagle’s team.
Previously, TCU was named No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com rankings. The National College Baseball Writers Association rankings have not yet been released.
Baseball America said it’s TCU’s first time at No. 1 in its rankings and that TCU is the first Big 12 team to open at No. 1 in BA in six years.
TCU opens the season Feb. 17 against Penn State to begin the 2017 schedule.
The Frogs return eight position starters and their weekend rotation and closer from a 49-18 team that reached the College World Series semifinals before being eliminated by eventual national champion Coastal Carolina.
The Frogs’ season opener is Feb. 17 at Lupton Stadium against Penn State, the first of a three-game series.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments