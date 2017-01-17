TCU baseball reaches No. 1 for a third time in three rankings

For the third time in three polls, TCU is No. 1.
The Horned Frogs sit atop the D1Baseball.com rankings released Tuesday, the third list to have them at No. 1.
In December, Collegiate Baseball put TCU at No. 1. Last week, Perfect Game did the same.
TCU returns its entire weekend rotation, its closer, and eight position starters, including designated hitter Luken Baker, who led the Big 12 in hitting and runs batted in as a freshman, from its national semifinalist team in 2016, plus a top-10 ranked recruiting class.
“This is a team I’m pretty bullish on,” site editor Kendall Rogers said in a podcast. “They have everything.”
Two other rankings remain to be released — the USA Today Coaches Poll and the National College Baseball Writers Association poll.
TCU’s season opener is at home on Feb. 17 against Penn State, the start of a three-game series.
