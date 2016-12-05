Patterson’s next move for TCU? Fix an offense that fell flat

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings Pause

1:50 TCU Coach Gary Patterson disappointed in home crowd against Kansas State

1:47 Sights and sounds from an incredible weekend of Texas state quarterfinal football

0:39 TCU's Patterson on the loss to K-State

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

1:08 CFP's Kirby Hocutt weighs in on Big Ten challenge

1:16 CFP's Hancock responds to Big 12 Bowlsby's confusion

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

0:37 Woman found shot in car later dies at the hospital