TCU offense nonexistent in 30-6 loss to Kansas State

Kansas State nearly doubled TCU’s offensive output in yardage in a 30-6 victory Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Whether Foster Sawyer, who made his first start of the season in the loss, or Kenny Hill, who came in early in the third quarter, was at quarterback didn’t really matter against Kansas State (8-4, 6-3 in Big 12). Ten of TCU’s 12 drives ended in punts as the Wildcats out-gained TCU 495-280.
Sawyer finished 12 of 25 for 86 yards and an interception, while Hill went 5 of 11 for 52 yards through the air to go along with seven rushes for 50 yards. Official word from TCU sports information before the game was that Hill was out because of an injury but would be available in the event of an injury to Sawyer. However, Sawyer did not appear to be injured when Hill was inserted.
Hill, however, had to be helped off the field after running for a first down with eight seconds left to play, limping off with what appeared to be a leg or ankle injury. Sawyer’s interception came on the last play of the game after stepping in after Hill limped off.
TCU dropped to 6-6, 4-5.
