Take the bite out of unleashed dogs

Here’s another reason we strongly support proposed changes that would require Fort Worth owners to walk their dogs on leashes in residential areas: last year 628 unrestrained dogs outside their yards took a bite out of someone.
Tony Hiller, the city’s superintendent of code compliance, says most of the dogs weren’t strays. They were owned by somebody who allowed them to run loose.
Right now it’s OK to walk your dog in a neighborhood without a leash if it’s “under your control.” But as many of you told us on our Facebook page there are plenty of owners who just let their dogs run.
“I've turned in a neighbor’s large dog for charging at me while working on my house,” said Dexter Robinson.
“How about making pet owners pay medical expenses when their loose pet attacks humans or your livestock?” said Jose A Romero who is trying to collect $5,000 worth in doggy damages.
Marla Springfield is thrilled the city also wants to fine pet owners who don’t clean up after their pets. “I’m very tired of coming home just to have to clean darn dog poop off my driveway,” she said.
David Cornelison and some others are “on the fence” about a proposal to require pets be microchipped instead of the current licensing. They want more details.
The city council is expected to vote on the changes by June. That can’t come soon enough.
