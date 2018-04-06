Fort Worth aims to put pet owners on a shorter leash with new restrictions

Get ready for some Fort Worth dog owners to growl about new restrictions that could be adopted this summer.

One of the big ones — you can no longer walk Fido off-leash in your neighborhood, which is frankly a good move.

Unlike many other area cities, Fort Worth doesn’t have a clear leash law. Right now, if you can control your dog by voice or gesture you often don’t need a leash. Under the updated ordinance that would still be the case in some public spaces like along the Trinity River where our four-legged friends like to take a dip. But in residential areas, dogs would need to be leashed.

We understand owners want their dogs to have the extra freedom that comes from not being tethered. But a lot of pet owners are like parents — they think their dogs or kids can do no wrong. Unfortunately, Bruiser may appear to be under control when a woman pushing a baby carriage or a kid on a bike sets him off and he pounces. Or maybe it’s another dog that gets his attention and he makes a b-line to check out and challenge the other pooch. Someone or something can get hurt. So this safety measure makes a lot of sense.

Here are some of the other proposed changes that have us wagging our tails:

▪ Pooper Penalty — If a dog does his business on the street or in someone else’s yard, the owner will be required to clean it up or face a fine up to $500. Currently, when your neighbor’s dog poops in your yard, you get to clean it up. That’s not fair. Maybe the threat of a big, fat fine will convince your neighbor to do the neighborly thing and pick up after his pup.

Arlington, Dallas,Houston and San Antonio already have “pooper scooper” laws on the books. It’s about time we have one, too.

▪ Microchipping — The ordinance will now require pet owners to microchip or tattoo their pets instead of getting a license. Requiring the chip will make it easier to return missing pets. In 2015, the city returned 616 dogs to their homes. The next two years more than double the number of dogs were returned, many of them because they had been registered through a chip. A private company will keep the database, saving the city time and money. For local residents, the city will set up an online registration where they can fill in the information, as part of a local registry.

▪ Intact Pet Fees — If the city picks up a pet that isn’t neutered or spayed one of two things will happen: the pet will be sterilized before being returned to the owner, or the owner will be fined up to $500 to get the pet back without having it sterilized. Currently, the city charges owners $50 to have a pet that isn’t spayed or neutered.

We don’t think the city has stepped in it with these proposed rules. Just the opposite. These rules promote responsibility for owners who may need the encouragement. Brandon Bennett, director of code compliance, said he expects most people will comply with measures like the pet waste proposal once it’s perceived to be the new norm.

If there’s going to be any pushback it may be from people who think the city is not being tough enough. Shouldn’t those dogs bounding into the Trinity also be restrained in a way that would ensure they don’t get in trouble? It’s something to watch.

Bennett, however, thinks the city is hitting the right balance and we agree. “We don’t want to go into this thing battling the community,” he said.

Responsible pet owners shouldn’t find this proposed ordinance rough to live with. And it will free up staff to deal with strays and customers.

No, the city isn’t barking up the wrong tree with these proposed changes. It’s just reminding owners that their pets aren’t the only ones who sometimes need obedience training.