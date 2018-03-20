It's a dirty job: Fort Worth considering pooper scooper law requiring dog waste pickup

Tired of stepping in a package left by your neighbor’s dog on the sidewalk? You're not alone.
After seven public meetings, the city's animal shelter advisory committee is suggesting several sweeping changes to the city's animal ordinance, among them a crackdown on pet owners who don't clean up after their pets.
If approved, it will be the first time Fort Worth has had a "pooper scooper" law, said Brandon Bennett, the city's code compliance director. Under the proposed ordinance, anywhere your dog poops, the owner must pick it up or face a penalty ranging from attending a pet education class to paying up to a $500 fine.
"We have various ways that we attempt to address it now, but this is pretty straightforward," Bennett said, "If your dog poops, you have to clean it up."
And in another change, and following other cities, Fort Worth leaders are now wondering if microchips or tattoos can be the primary way to license dogs and cats in the city.
Fort Worth requires annual pet licenses and maintains a database, but Bennett said less than 3 percent of all pets are licensed. Pet owners typically register their pets with the microchip maker, but owners will still be allowed to register the microchip with the city at no charge, Bennett said.
"City licensing is a very bureaucratic, outdated process," Bennett said. "Most of the stray animals we pick up don't have a collar on them anymore, or a tag. We're returning them because they have a microchip. This would relieve the city of a lot of busywork."
Microchips are implanted under the pet's skin at the shoulder. It's a favored method by cities because there's a better chance the pet is returned to its owner if impounded.
In all, 13 changes are being considered, including mirroring the city's ordinance with state law regarding aggressive dogs, implementing a stricter leash law, and the automatic spaying or neutering of all impounded stray cats, not just those considered to be feral cats.
Another public meeting will be held on the proposed ordinance changes in the next 30 days, Bennett said. He expects the council to vote on the changes by the end of April or in early May.
