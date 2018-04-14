One person died and a firefighter was injured in a restaurant fire in Euless

Firefighters found a person dead as they searched through the burned out remains of Napoli's Italian Cafe early Saturday.

Euless firefighters responded to a 911 call that came in about 3:35 a.m. and found smoke pouring from the building, according to a press release from the Euless Fire Department.

Shortly after firefighters began search and rescue operations, they found a person at the restaurant who was dead, the release said. The cause of the fire and the death are still under investigation, the release said.

A Euless firefighter who was injured during a partial interior collapse during search and rescue operations was treated at Texas Health Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital and released, the release said.

No other injuries were reported.

Units from the Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City and Fort Worth fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752




