Northeast Tarrant

Woman killed, another person injured as fire engulfs two homes in Bedford

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 07:30 PM

BEDFORD

A woman was killed and another person injured in a fire that engulfed two Bedford homes on Friday.

Firefighters received a fire call about 12:15 p.m. about a house in the 100 block of Coffee Tavern Road and arrived at the residence about three minutes later, said Natalie Foster, city of Bedford spokeswoman.

When firefighters got inside they found an elderly female, Foster said. Within five minutes of their arrival, firefighters and paramedics removed the woman her from the house and had started performing lifesaving measures, Foster said.

The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where she was pronounced dead, Foster said.

The fire began at a residence near Coffee Tavern Road and was spread to a house nearby by strong winds, according to reporting from Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

A person who was injured in the fire was taken to a nearby hospital, the WFAA story said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

