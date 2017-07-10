Housing boom prompts Northwest district officials to purchase land

The new home market is booming once again in the sprawling Northwest school district, prompting officials to make several significant land purchases in recent months to prepare for the students who are coming.
In May, trustees approved a $5.35 million purchase of 155 acres south of Avondale-Haslet Road and west of FM 156, on the western edge of Haslet. The purchase involves two parcels in the Le Tara master planned community: 140.6 acres for a high school and middle school and 14.5 acres for an elementary school.
“It is a beautiful site and will be a great part of our district,” Board President Mark Schluter said.
When fully developed, Le Tara will have a little more than 500 homes on 275 acres with walking trails and pocket parks, said Clint Baker, financial manager for Westwood Real Estate Development in Grapevine.
“It will be a nice, walkable community with neighborhood schools and a small community feel,” Baker said. “Families like the idea of walking to school, especially for elementary kids.”
Baker said that Westwood donated a few acres to the city of Haslet for a fire station.
The housing market has skyrocketed in recent months.
Bob Templeton of Templeton Demographics told officials at the May 8 Northwest school board meeting that the first quarter of 2017 was the busiest first quarter for housing starts in more than a decade, with 484 housing starts compared to 309 in 2016. Templeton predicts the district will grow by 6,200 students over the next five years to more than 28,000 in enrollment and surpass 35,000 in 10 years.
One of the largest districts in the state in terms of territory, Northwest encompasses 234 square miles and includes parts of three counties and 14 municipalities. Templeton said Northwest has the largest supply of potential future lots in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with more than 30,000 vacant lots.
A 16-acre site for a future elementary school was bought in January for $2.5 million. The property is in far north Fort Worth just east of U.S. 287 and south of Hicks Road.
In late October, trustees approved the $8.6 million purchase of 149 acres between Interstate 35W and North Riverside Drive, just north of Timberland Boulevard, for a future high school, middle school and stadium. The site near Northwest’s Kay Granger Elementary is about a mile from the Keller school district’s Timber Creek High School.
Schools may not be built on these sites anytime soon but are purchased in advance to lower costs, according to district officials.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments