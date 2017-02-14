Northwest trustees call $399 million bond election for May

Northwest trustees voted unanimously Feb. 13 to place a $399 million bond package on the May ballot.
The bulk of the proposal—66 percent, or $264 million—would go to build four elementary schools (one replacing Haslet Elementary, which would become administrative space), construct additions at eight campuses and purchase land for future schools. According to demographic projections, Northwest schools should grow by more than 1,000 students a year for the next five years.
Another 13 percent, or $51.2 million, would enhance student programs in career and technical education, fine arts and athletics. The largest portion of that would go for a $31 million aquatics center. Northwest swimmers currently go to the Keller ISD Natatorium for practices at a cost of $70,000 a year for rental fees and transportation, district officials said.
Technology infrastructure improvements and replacements of student and staff computers and tablets would take about $37.4 million and upgrades and camera replacements for district security would be another $14.1 million. Repairs and upgrades at the district’s oldest facilities would run about $32.3 million.
If approved, the bond would increase the tax rate by 3.75 cents, or an increase of about $84 a year for a home valued at $250,000. The tax rate for bond debt would be 45 cents, 5 cents less than the current maximum allowed by state law.
Trustee Mel Fuller said, “I like the idea we still have wiggle room before we get to 50 cents that some fast-growth districts don’t have.”
Northwest’s most recent bond election in 2012 for $255 million built V.R. Eaton High School, which opened in 2015, and will fund Leo Adams Middle School, scheduled to open in 2018. That bond issue raised the tax rate 7.75 cents.
Superintendent Ryder Warren said that enrollment has grown by more than 5,000 students since the passage of the last bond.
For more information on the proposal, go to nisdtxbond.org.
Comments