Northeast Tarrant

March 23, 2017 6:46 AM

Officials identify woman killed after falling into traffic on Loop 820

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

Carolyn Tawater, 58, died Tuesday after police say she fell into traffic on the toll road in North Richland Hills.

Witnesses told police they saw Tawater climb over the side of Rufe Snow Drive bridge and “hang for a short period of time” before falling and being struck by a sedan about 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Northeast Loop 820, a press release said.

Officials did not list a home address for Tawater.

Police believe it was likely a suicide.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

